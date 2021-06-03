Humidity slowly rises through the weekend

Dew point temperatures Thursday afternoon were able to mix down into the mid 40s, pushing relative humidity values below 25 percent for most thanks to quite a bit of dry air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere. This meant it was hot, but not overly humid. The very dry air mass was one of the reasons temperatures were able to warm so quickly from the low 50s in the morning, to 90 degrees by early afternoon.

The air mass through Saturday will remain somewhat dry with dew points slowly rising into the mid 50s by Saturday afternoon as the deep gulf moisture remains south. This will keep the heat index temperature close to the actual air temperature.

By Sunday we begin to see more of a southerly wind pushing dew point temperatures into the mid 60s. Those numbers climb even higher by Monday and Tuesday. This means you’ll begin to notice it feeling a little more uncomfortable towards the end of the weekend and early next week.

The increase in moisture will also lead to a slight increased chance in a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Isolated showers/storms are possible Monday and Tuesday with a slightly better chance for rain next Wednesday and Thursday as an upper level low meanders a bit further north.