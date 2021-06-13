Humidity takes a break, but the warmth continues

A cold front passing through this past weekend helped to bring localized severe weather to parts of the region both Friday and Saturday afternoon. Following the cold front was a much drier air mass which left us with wall-to-wall sunshine Sunday and dew point temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Behind the front, however, the air mass wasn’t any cooler as temperatures Sunday soared into the upper 80s and low 90s, officially reaching 92 degrees in Rockford.

That 92 degrees was the 10th day that the high temperature has reached 90 degrees, or higher, in Rockford – the most ever during the first 13 days of June. Not only that, but the average temperature for those 13 days was 77.7 degrees (not including Sunday) making it the warmest start to the month of June on record!

While the humidity takes a little bit of a break these next couple of days, the heat will stick around as temperatures on Monday rise back up near 90 degrees. A series of upper level disturbances will slide down the western Great Lakes Monday and Tuesday which could focus a little more cloud cover during the afternoon, but little in the way of rain, although a few sprinkles/light showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures through Wednesday will remain in the mid 80s, rising into the low 90s Thursday and Friday.

A strong ridge of high pressure over the west is forcing the jet stream back down south over the East coast. This leaves southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois sandwiched in-between and gives us a little bit of a break from some high heat we’ve been experiencing the last several days. Wednesday evening the ridge over the west begins to flatten and shift east. This will help pull in a warmer air mass during the afternoon Thursday, bringing highs Thursday and Friday back near 90 degrees. A cold front passing through from low pressure to the north will bring with it a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night and Friday morning, our first decent chance for rain this week. We’ll dry out heading into the weekend but the longer range outlook holds out a little hope that a somewhat more active pattern could bring us a higher probability for above average precipitation looking towards the end of the month.