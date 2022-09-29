After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon near Fort Meyers, FL, heavy rain and wind continued to wreck havoc across the state of Florida. Eventually Ian ‘weakened’ to a tropical storm as it moved towards the east coast of Florida, but was quick to strengthen back to a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening.

The storm is currently moving to the north/northeast at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 75 mph and pressure has gone up to 986mb. The storm will continue to move to the north/northeast before turning more northwest, making its third landfall near Charleston, SC Friday afternoon. Wind speeds are expected to strengthen to near 80 mph early Friday morning. Heavy rain, flooding, storm surge and strong winds can be expected along the coastline of South and North Carolina.

As the storm moves further inland, it’ll continue to weaken before getting caught up in the jet stream by the weekend.