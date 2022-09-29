Another High-End Landfall:

Once the southwest Florida coastline was sitting in the middle of Ian’s eye, landfall became official.

Ian is now the 6th high-end tropical cyclone (category 4+) to landfall on U.S soil since 2017. In a similar fashion to Michael back in 2018, Ian continued to intensify prior to landfall, registering maximum sustained winds up to 150-155 mph.

Latest on Ian:

Of course, the storm surge was the biggest concern as this powerful tropical cyclone moved onshore, reaching catastrophic and life-threatening levels in areas such as Fort Myers, Charlotte Harbor, Englewood, and Bonita Beach. As of the 5AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Ian has been downgraded to a high-end tropical storm with winds up to 65 mph.

From it’s current location, Ian’s center is expected to move off the east-central Florida coastline later today and then move into South Carolina on Friday. The rich-tropical moisture that Ian’s remnants bring inland could result in 6″ to as much as 10″ of rain for areas across the eastern Carolinas and the DelMarVa (Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia).