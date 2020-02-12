Ice Jams Possible on Some of the Local Rivers Later this Week

The quick drop in temperatures later this week could cause rapid ice development along some of the local rivers, especially the Rock and Kishwaukee, in northern Illinois. Rivers have been mainly ice free for a couple weeks with the mild end to January and beginning of February. Arctic air moving into the Stateline later this weekwill cause temperatures to quickly fall during the day Thursday, with sub-freezing temperatures expected through early Saturday morning.
Ice jams could be possible in areas of the river that are prone to ice development, causing a quick rise in river levels without little warning. Those who live along the river should monitor conditions closely going into the weekend.