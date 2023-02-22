An ICE STORM WARNING in effect until 12pm Thursday for Green, Rock, Walworth, Jo Daviess, and Stephenson Counties. For Winnebago, Boone and McHenry the Ice Storm Warning will run until 6am. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the Stateline. Where the Ice Storm Warning is in place, up to half an inch of ice accumulation is expected, for the remainder of Stateline, trace amounts up to a tenth or two.

Conditions are deteriorating as the freezing rain and sleet mix continues. On top of the wintery mix, wind gusts are already exceeding 25-30 mph in most spots. Temperatures are hovering right at freezing level/slightly below north of Rockford in southern Wisconsin.

Slippery and deteriorating travel conditions are expected to continue through the afternoon and evening Wednesday. There are already reports of light freezing rain coating on elevated surfaces, especially windshields and windshield wipers. As we continue to see freezing rain and sleet move through the area, there will likely be slick spots on roadways too. Along the state line where there could be between 0.25-0.50″ of ice accumulation, tree limbs can sag and break easy, roads especially bridges and overpasses will become slippery, and there can even be power outages with the gusty winds we have out there this afternoon.

Scattered light freezing rain and sleet showers will continue through Wednesday evening and night. We will dry up through second half of Thursday and into Friday. There’s a chance of light snow showers Friday overnight into Saturday but better chances remain northward of the Stateline.