Alerts Cancelled:

Overnight, the National Weather Service cancelled the Ice Storm Warning. However, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties up in southern Wisconsin as well as with Carroll, Stephenson, and Jo-Daviess Counties in northern llinois until 9AM this morning. This lingering advisory is mainly for the slippery conditions that aim to stick around into this morning’s commute. Travel with extra caution.

This is mainly for the slippery conditions that linger into this morning’s commute. Travel with extra caution. Dense fog will also be a concern for those traveling this morning. As of 6AM, only Dekalb county has been placed under a Dense Fog Advisory. That’s just another reason why taking it slow will be important!

Power Outage Safety:

Of the two biggest concerns with Wednesday’s ice storm, the combination of the ice and gusty winds led to many losing their power. If you are someone who is still without power this morning, just make sure to be careful with heat sources such as candles and space heaters, practice portable generator safety, and check on your neighbors to see if they are in good shape. While the freezing rain and ice portion of this powerful storm system is set to conclude early on, the Stateline will still have quite the wind to deal with.

Gusty Winds Remain:

Any chance for a scattered light mix comes to an end before sunrise, leaving us under a blanket of cloud cover. As we approach the mid-day hours, winds will begin to ramp back up, gusting between 30-40 mph at times during the afternoon.

This of course may renew some additional concern for tree damage and power outages. Winds will be blowing out of the west, helping transport out next shot of cold air. This will be the reason why temperatures will be slowly dropping as the day progresses.

Cold Friday:

While much of the night will be spent under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, the cold air coming in with drop overnight lows into the lower teens by Friday morning. Although not as strong as the winds that will be felt today, there will still be a light wind present for those heading out the door. Wind chills as of a result will end up in the single-digit. Bundle up before you head out! The cold start to our Friday will pave the way for a colder afternoon. Highs aim to peak in the mid to upper 20s, with clouds increasing ahead of our next light snow chance.