Roads across northwest Illinois are becoming snow covered once again as temperatures remain close to freezing (32 degrees) and the light snow continues to fall. This is also where the Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9pm. To the east more of a mixed precipitation can be found, but still expect some isolated slick conditions through Friday morning.

The majority of the precipitation will come to an end around Midnight but there will still be some light flurry and drizzle activity into Friday morning. Icy and slick conditions will remain possible through the morning commute, especially on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.

Please make sure you are driving with caution if out Thursday evening or early Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon will warm above freezing so improving road conditions should occur during that time.

