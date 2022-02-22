The rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle has come to an end Tuesday evening but the icy and slick conditions will remain as temperatures continue to fall through the low to mid 20s.

A Winter Weather Advisory was extended to include all of northern Illinois Tuesday morning, and still remains in place for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and McHenry counties until 7pm due to those icy conditions. A few flurries may be possible through the evening as temperatures continue to cool.

The icy and slick conditions will continue into Wednesday morning as temperatures are expected to drop into the low teens. Parking lots, sidewalks, bridges, overpasses, side streets, back roads, etc will be most susceptible to the ice as any residual moisture from the morning and afternoon freezes. Main and well traveled roads may not experience as much of an impact. Be careful when out traveling, especially now that it is dark. Roads that appear wet may actually be iced over. This is known as black ice. Temperatures through Wednesday and Thursday will remain below freezing.