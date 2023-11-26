Snowfall totals from Sunday ranged anywhere from 1-3 inches, with 1.5 inches recorded at the Rockford Airport. While not a significant amount of snow, it was enough to cause some slick conditions before temperatures warmed late Sunday morning.

We will continue to see a few flurries Sunday evening with the arrival of a strong cold front, but no additional accumulation is expected.

The snow that accumulated on roads Sunday morning did melt, leading to mainly wet road conditions during the afternoon. As the cold front comes through Sunday evening, temperatures will begin to fall as winds increase from the west and northwest. The wet roads may not have enough time to dry before temperatures fall and this could lead to areas of black ice overnight Sunday, into Monday morning.

As a result, icy conditions are possible Monday morning – especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated surfaces. With this in mind, if the road looks wet in the morning it is very well possible that it is icy. Be sure to use caution while driving late Sunday night and Monday morning and remind new winter drivers of the risks of black ice.