A strong cold front came through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday, producing scattered snow showers during the late morning and afternoon. Some of those snow showers were quite heavy, reducing visibility and causing near white-out conditions.

Temperatures in the low 30s, right around freezing, allowed the snow to accumulate on surfaces – including some area roads. This has caused some icy conditions, especially north in Wisconsin where numerous accidents have been reported.

Black ice will be a concern across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday night and Friday morning, especially on untreated surfaces. Be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses.