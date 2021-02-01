Icy spots likely Tuesday morning as temperatures drop below freezing

Temperatures Monday afternoon warmed above freezing, reaching the low 30s across much of northern Illinois. Some of the slush and ice still on the roads, sidewalks and parking lots was able to melt away with the sunshine and early February warmth.
Now that temperatures have fallen below freezing the slush and puddles from the afternoon have turned a little icy. Be careful in parking lots, on sidewalks and even on some roads overnight Monday and Tuesday morning. Blowing snow won’t be much of a factor like it was Monday morning, but black ice could be a concern for the morning commute.