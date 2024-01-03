Sunglasses have been collecting dust in 2024. That’s because there has been no use for them as clouds have dominated our skies the past two days.

Now, we did manage to get in on some sun before skies clouded over Tuesday, something that couldn’t have been said until the 9th day of 2023. For those vitamin D enthusiasts, Thursday and Friday are the days to look forward to.

Tagging along with last night’s cloud cover was an isolated round of freezing drizzle. This has result in icy spots and black ice this morning, especially on bridges, overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks. If you plan to head out the door, watch your step and give yourself extra travel time.

Clouds stay put for Wednesday as a cold front slides through. With this afternoon’s frontal passage will be the chance for light snow, which may result in additional slick spots. Any chance for light snow tapers off during the evening, leaving us mostly cloudy into tonight.

However, the expectation is for clouds to gradual clear as we head into Thursday morning. High pressure sitting close by will keep cloud cover to a minimum on Thursday.

With winds being out of the north for a good chunk of the day, expect highs to peak in the low 30s (seasonably mild). From there, clouds gather up in a partial fashion Thursday night into the first half of Friday, with thicker cloud cover due arriving later in the day Friday. Any sunshine that mixes on Friday will benefit our temperature climb, landing most in the mid 30s.