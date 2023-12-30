What if I told you that the heart of tornado alley, which includes Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, did not end up seeing the most tornadoes in 2023?

For that answer, you would have to look a bit closer to home. In fact, very close as Illinois observed more tornadoes than any other state in 2023.

In total, 120 tornadoes were observed across the state, 58 of which occurred in the forecast area listed under the National Weather Service in Chicago. The most active day was March 31st where a whopping 37 tornadoes touched down.

According to the record books, this is the second most in Illinois for a single calendar day behind April 19th, 1996 (39). Included in the March 31st outbreak is the Rockford EF-1, the Davis Junction/Belvidere EF-1, and the Amboy EF-2 tornado.