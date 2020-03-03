The week of March 1st-7th is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois. It’s a time to sit down with your family, co-workers and friends and review your severe weather plan, or come up with one if you don’t already have one. As we move into Meteorological Spring (March, April, May) severe weather becomes more common. So, before the first watch or warning is issued, take time now to know what to do and where to go for safety, whether it be in your home, school or workplace.

Image: National Weather Service

The weekly NOAA Weather Radio test will also be done tomorrow, Tuesday, March 3rd to coincide with Illinois Severe Weather Preparedness week. This means your weather radio will go off tomorrow at 10am, but remember it’s only a test. It will be a great time to review your severe weather plan. There will also be a social media tornado drill at 10am, as well. The National Weather Service will post a test tornado drill to social media, Facebook and Twitter, with the weather radio test. You’re encouraged to ‘like’ it, ‘share’ it and ‘retweet’ it to help reach as many people as possible.

For more information on how to prepare and plan for severe weather, visit the National Weather Service website.