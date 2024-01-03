All eyes are focused on the pattern change set to take place beginning next week. And while snow chances are there, it’s important to remember that this event is just under a week away and things are likely to change. So, before you get too excited – or disappointed – about a big snow event, let’s look at a couple things:

The main wave (disturbance) responsible for the system next week remains part of a larger Aleutian low currently over the Gulf of Alaska. There is still A LOT of ground for this system to travel before moving into the lower 48 and becoming better sampled by data for our weather computer models. As we move closer to the weekend and early next week, we will have a better handle on just what will fall, when, and how much.

What we do know for sure is that there is growing confidence for the storm system to have a big impact on the Midwest during the Monday – Wednesday timeframe, and more specifically for the Stateline Monday afternoon through Tuesday night.

The upcoming pattern change will bring us more active weather throughout the week, along with at least a couple more chances for wintry weather.

A deep trough of low pressure is still set to develop over the west coast late in the weekend and early next week. This will cause a surface low-pressure system to develop in the southwest. The low will then move to the northeast towards the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys Monday and Monday night, but just far to the northeast is still in question. While the storm system is likely to bring accumulating snow across the region, it’s yet to be seen where exactly the heavy snow sets up. Gusty winds are likely, despite the amount of snow and storm track, late Monday night through Tuesday night. What we also have to keep an eye on is just how much warm air gets wrapped in around the low, as well as moisture. Both of which will affect just how heavy, or light, the snow is and how much could fall. We will also see a push of a colder air spill in late in the week bringing temperatures down below average (average high is currently the low 30s).

As we go through the rest of the week and weekend, be sure to stay up to date with the forecast. As we get closer to the event, we’ll be able to better pinpoint exactly where the low will end up and what we will see for precipitation going into next week.