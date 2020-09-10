Improving drought conditions with recent heavy rain

We’re only a week and a half into the month of September but have recorded just over five inches of rain, three inches over our monthly average. Most of that rain has fallen within the last few days.

The recent rain has helped with the moderate drought conditions that developed last week following nearly a three week stretch of dry and hot weather during the month of August. The drought monitor is constructed on Tuesday every week and then released to the public Thursday morning. The latest drought monitor released this morning shows that moderate drought conditions still persist for portions of northeast Illinois, but have improved a bit further west. Much of northern Illinois, however, is still considered abnormally dry.

The steady rain from Thursday afternoon will become more scattered after 6pm/7pm as drier air from the southwest begins to move into northern Illinois. Scattered showers will continue through the night, and throughout the day Friday with another uptick in rain expected Friday night and Saturday. Additional rainfall through Saturday evening will range from a quarter of an inch, up to three quarters of an inch. Drier conditions are expected Sunday and will last through much of next week.