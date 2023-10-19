The latest drought monitor released from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows improving drought conditions across Illinois and Wisconsin following the last few weeks of heavy rainfall.

October’s monthly rainfall total has reached four inches, 2.37 inches above the month-to-date average. We’ll see a few scattered rain showers throughout the evening Thursday, with drier conditions heading into the overnight.

Abnormally dry conditions continue in north-central and northwest Illinois, but the moderate and severe drought conditions have been eliminated.

Improvements in the drought also occurred in Wisconsin where both moderate and severe drought conditions were eliminated in southern Wisconsin, but still remain elsewhere across the state. Additional rainfall Thursday will help some, but then conditions dry out heading into the weekend.

Next week does appear to be a little more active regarding the chance for rain, with rain showers returning as early as Tuesday. The coverage and intensity of the rain will depend on when a cold front passes through.