Recent Rainfall:

As we’ve stated on multiple occasions, October has been quite the month for the rainfall department. So much so that we’ve seen significant improvements in the Stateline’s drought situation. To think in early September, there was a portion of the region experiencing an extreme drought. But after picking up around 4″ of rain prior to the release of Thursday’s drought monitor, most of the region now sits under the abnormally dry category!

Sunshine Returns:

Rain won’t be the focus for Friday. In fact, lingering cloud cover is expected to clear out as the morning progresses, leaving us with decent sun. The one aspect of the forecast that will hinder our warm up will be today’s cool northwesterly breeze. This will leave afternoon highs in the low 60s. Tonight starts off dry. But a weak impulse sliding to our north and east will help bring a few more clouds, along with a slim chance for a stray shower or two.

Saturday’s Winds:

That chance should come to an end quickly, leaving us dry for Saturday. But the focus then switches to the rather gusty wind that develops for the afternoon. Winds will take a quick turn to the northwest, gusting up to 30 to 35 mph at times. This wind will play a big role in the spillage of cooler air that takes place across the Great Lakes Saturday night into Sunday.

Expect overnight lows to fall into the mid 30s, which may be cool enough for frost to develop. Despite a partly cloudy sky Sunday, highs will be limited to the mid to upper 50s. Warmer flow settles in for most of next week, placing highs close to 70° by Tuesday. The big uncertainty with the longevity of this warming trend is the timing of our next cold front.