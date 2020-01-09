Increasing Temperatures and Wind Wednesday Night

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon were much cooler than what we’ve been used to but actually not too far from average, warming only into the mid 20s. A few spots have dipped into the upper teens Wednesday evening, but likely won’t drop much further into the night. Increasing cloud cover and southerly winds will actually allow temperatures to rise through the night, climbing close to 30 degrees by sunrise Thursday.
Winds on Thursday will continue to increase, possibly gusting as high as 35-40 mph during the day. This will quickly bring temperatures through the 30s, into the mid and upper 40s Thursday afternoon! Scattered light rain showers are possible during the day, with a better chance for rain Thursday evening and night with the passage of a cold front. Temperatures will cool into the 30s for Friday afternoon.