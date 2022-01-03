Increasing winds push wind chills down below zero by the middle of the week

Southerly winds are forecast to increase during the day Tuesday, gusting at times to 25 mph. While this will help bring temperatures into the low 30s for the afternoon, wind chills will remain in the 20s. Cloud cover will also be on the increase, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky by Tuesday night.

Strengthening low pressure in the Upper Midwest Tuesday will pull a cold front through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois early Wednesday. Behind the cold front temperatures will come crashing down throughout the day, falling into the low teens by late afternoon.

The combination of the strengthening low with the arrival of the Arctic air mass early Wednesday will cause winds to gust 35-40 mph early Wednesday, and remain between 30-35 mph throughout the afternoon.

High temperatures on Wednesday will most likely be achieved around Midnight as temperatures are expected to fall throughout the afternoon, down into the upper single digits by Wednesday evening. Wind chills will also fall, starting out on either side of zero degrees in the morning, dropping below zero by the afternoon. Sub-zero wind chills are then expected to continue through Friday afternoon before southerly winds bring temperatures back up near 30 degrees by Saturday.