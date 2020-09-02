Increasing winds Thursday could cause an elevated fire risk during the afternoon and evening

A strong cold front will pass through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday, shifting winds from the southwest to northwest by the afternoon. Moisture remains fairly limited along the front so any chance for precipitation, or thunder, remains very low locally.
Southwest winds ahead the cold front during the morning Thursday will gust as high as 35 mph, perhaps as high as 40 mph. Once the front passes winds will shift around to the northwest during the afternoon and evening, gusting 30-35 mph. Drier air behind the front will help to lower relative humidity values by the afternoon, right around or below 45%. Relative humidity values on Friday will remain in the 30% range. This drier air, combined with the gusty winds, could help elevate the fire risk during the afternoon Thursday and Friday. It may be a good idea to hold off on any outdoor burning both days. We should see moisture return heading into the weekend.