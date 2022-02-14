Temperatures Monday afternoon warmed into the mid and upper 20s, officially reaching 29 degrees in Rockford. While slightly cooler than the average this time of year, it was much improved from the weekend. Temperatures will continue to warm through the middle of the week, but then are expected to drop following a strong cold front Wednesday night and Thursday.

For the remainder of Monday evening temperatures will dip into the low to mid teens as cloud cover increases throughout the day. High pressure focused to the north Monday evening will shift to the south Tuesday. This will cause southeast winds to increase throughout Tuesday afternoon before shifting more to the south Tuesday night. As the low to the north strengthens, so will the wind. Wind gusts Tuesday night could reach close to 35-40 mph.

Temperatures will also be warming rising into the middle 30s during the afternoon, upper 30s during the evening and potentially low 40s by Wednesday morning. The extremely mild start on Wednesday will help spring board us close to 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon, despite the increasing cloud cover and rain showers.

Temperatures remain mild Wednesday ahead of a cold front that is forecast to move through Wednesday night. This will bring temperatures down into the 20s during that time, remaining in the 20s during the day Thursday.

Along with the increase in wind and temperatures, moisture significantly increases for this time of year which could lead to periods of heavy rainfall Wednesday evening. The heavier rain showers may also lead to some localized minor flooding, especially given our frost depth in northern Illinois. As colder air comes in behind the front a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet will occur before transitioning over to snow Thursday.