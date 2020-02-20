As the temperature drops outside, the humidity inside your home may drop as well. In order to properly find out what the humidity is inside your home, you need a hygrometer which measures both temperature and relative humidity. While personal preferences may vary on what is comfortable, too much or too little moisture can cause some big problems for both you and your home. Too much moisture inside your home can lead to condensation and the build up of mold and mildew, and can impact those who suffer from asthma or allergies. Too little moisture can actually cause cold and flu viruses to spread more quickly, cause you to feel dry or cold and can actually damage the wood inside your home.

The relative humidity inside your home will vary from season to season and from region to region, but generally should be between 30 and 50 percent. If you find your home is too dry, a couple simple things to do will hopefully make you feel a little more comfortable during the cold winter months:

Use a humidifier or if able, install a whole-house humidifier. Instead of drying clothes in the dryer, hang them up to dry. Get plants for inside your home as they will release moisture through evapotranspiration. Boil water on the stove or shower with the bathroom door open to provide temporary relief from the dry air. You can also take a vase of water and set it on a sunny windowsill to allow the water to evaporate.