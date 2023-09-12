Patchy Fog Early:

We welcomed Monday’s steady rain with open arms as totals ranged from .28″ in Freeport to .89″ in Rochelle. Rockford ended up with .53″, which was the most rainfall the airport has observed since mid-August. Hard to believe right? Now, with yesterday’s rainfall in mind, the moisture left behind will aid in the development of some fog ahead of the morning commute.

As of this moment, there are no dense fog advisories in place. But just make sure to keep in mind that visibility may fluctuate at times during your morning travels. Otherwise, expect generally quiet conditions, with clouds decreasing into the afternoon. With a northerly wind still in place, high temperatures will just make it to the 70-degree mark.

Isolated Chance Tonight:

Forecast models then show a series of upper level disturbances spiraling over the western Great Lakes this evening and tonight. This may bring enough forcing to spark off a handful of showers and perhaps an isolated storm or two as well.

Overall, these are to be isolated to widely scattered in coverage, meaning not all of us will get to see the chance for rain. Those that do should expect showers and storms to move through rather quickly, with any chance for rain wrapping up around or shortly after midnight. In a similar fashion to this morning, the moisture that is left behind may result in another round of patchy fog for Wednesday morning’s commute. Temperature-wise, expect most to fall in the upper 40s.

Remaining Fall-Like:

From there, expect our weather pattern to turn a bit more quiet as high pressure settles in. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the next few as highs will struggle once again to climb out of the 60s. Come Thursday, our winds will be more out of the south and southwest, allowing temperatures to climb back into the low 70s. Friday and Saturday will end up a touch warmer as we await the arrival of our next cold front!