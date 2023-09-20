Rain Chance Early:

The Stateline saw quite a bit of rain Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. Overall, it was enough to push Rockford’s daily total over .5″. Rain chances extend into early Wednesday morning thanks to a warm front sliding through. While severe weather isn’t a concern, expect the possibility for an isolated shower and storm into mid-morning.

Once the warm front is positioned to our north, dry conditions settle in for the rest of the day. The combination of this afternoon’s mixed sunshine and light southwest wind will help highs climb into the upper 70s for most, with a spot or two touching 80°. Tonight remains dry. However, we do end up keeping a bit of cloud cover into Thursday morning.

Isolated Chance Thursday:

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday. Most of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. However, a weak area of low-pressure, or something we call a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (M.C.V), with sling enough moisture northward for a few isolated afternoon showers. High temperatures because of Thursday’s cloud cover will end up a few degrees cooler in the upper 70s. There won’t be much of a chance for rain on Friday or Saturday as the strongest lift or forcing will be located to our west.

But come Sunday, those chances will finally carry their way into the Stateline. Overall, the severe threat is low as there doesn’t appear to be a lot of instability or atmospheric energy present. But something to definitely monitor for the weekend!