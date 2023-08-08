Isolated Rain Tuesday:

Tuesday starts off dry under a mix of clouds and sun. By the afternoon, a weak upper-level impulse glides into Illinois, which may be strong enough to generate an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Keyword being isolated, meaning not everyone will be getting in on today’s rain chance.

But if you plan to attend the first day of the Boone County Fair, you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on the radar. Any chance for a shower or thunderstorm does come to a close around sunset, leaving us dry and partly cloudy overnight. Expect temperatures to fall into the low 60s by sunrise Wednesday!

Scattered Rain Wednesday:

Clouds will thicken up towards mid-day Wednesday as a stronger disturbance moves into the Midwest. This will ultimately lead to a slightly higher chance for the Stateline to see some rainfall, mainly in a scattered fashion. However, it appears that the heaviest rain will fall to our south as the storm system moves through the southern half of Illinois. As for temperatures, both Tuesday and Wednesday are to feature highs in the low 80s.