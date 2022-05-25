UPDATE: Tornado Warning issued for northwest Winnebago County until 6:45pm and for south-central Rock County until 7pm. This thunderstorm is moving right along the warm front and has had an increase in rotation over the last few minutes. If you’re in the path of this storm, seek shelter immediately.

Earlier post: The threat is low, but it’s there, Wednesday evening for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. While we haven’t had any active warnings so far locally, there were several tornado warnings in the suburbs of Chicago and severe thunderstorm warnings continue south of Chicago.

A warm front has lifted to the north and sits just south of the Wisconsin/Illinois state line. Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to move north as a moisture rich air mass moves through the Midwest. Instability in the atmosphere isn’t high, but wind shear is, and is slightly higher near the warm front.

Showers earlier Wednesday afternoon did show signs of rotation and look to have produced a small, brief tornado near the Albertus Airport south of Freeport in Stephenson County. There has been reported damage from this storm along Borchers Road. This video of the likely tornado was sent in from Shawn Patrick. You can see the spin of the tornado in the video, as well as some debris that has been lofted into the air.

These types of weather events typically don’t produce large, long-lived tornadoes as the environment in which they form do not support that. Rather for this afternoon, we had a warm front lifting across northern Illinois, along with an increase in wind shear both in the low and mid levels of the atmosphere. The warm front acted as a ‘spin’ source for the showers and thunderstorms due to the change in wind direction south of the front and north of the front. This change in direction helps to create spin in the atmosphere, especially in the lower levels. An increase in spin – or rotation – in the mid-levels due to a strong jet stream continued to support rotation in the storms as they crossed over the warm front. If the spin is strong enough, funnel clouds and small tornadoes are possible. This is exactly what we had happened Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The risk for isolated thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday evening, however, the severe risk will continue to lower the closer we get to sunset and lose the instability in the atmosphere. Conditions remain muggy through the night as dew point temperatures sit in the mid and upper 60s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible once again Thursday afternoon and evening as the upper level low moves directly overhead. The severe risk is a bit lower, but it is possible that a few cold air funnels may occur with any of the more intense showers or thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.