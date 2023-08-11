After some early morning rain in the Stateline, things cleared up quite a bit for the afternoon and evening, leading to highs in the mid-80s for most. This will help to fuel chances for storms later into the night tonight. The wave we are currently watching is coming from the Northwest. It will produce some thunderstorms along the cold front, some of which could be severe. There is a question as to whether or not the line will maintain its strength into the Stateline, however.

The initial wave looks to pass near the 10PM-12AM time frame, producing potentially damaging wind gusts if it holds together throughout its travel. If the complex of storms forms a condensed line, it may maintain its strength longer. If this initial wave fizzles out before it reaches the Stateline, we may see some isolated redevelopment after midnight among the unused energy left behind from the weaker wave. This redevelopment would have elevated storms, leading to a higher threat for hail if this comes to pass.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for parts of Southern Wisconsin until 1AM tonight. Our main concerns will be damaging winds and large hail if the complex holds together over the course of the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Northern portions of the Stateline under a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, with the higher confidence of storms reaching that distance. Meanwhile, Southern portions of the viewing area are under a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather, with slightly lower confidence storms will reach that distance. Either way, anyone in the Stateline should have a few ways to receive warnings, in the case any are issued later tonight!

Temperatures tonight will fall to the mid-60s with the storm chances as a cold front comes to pass. Things clear out by sunrise tomorrow morning.

Saturday afternoon brings sunny skies after the late-night rain. Winds will remain a little breezy behind the cold front, but this will help to clear some of the humidity compared to what we saw Friday. Highs will still reach the mid-80s for most.

We are a bit warmer for the weekend with highs still reaching the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday, but another system will bring rain and storm chances Sunday night into Monday, then cooler weather to start off next week.