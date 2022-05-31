There is a bit of a temperature gradient across the Stateline from the west to the east Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures in Galena and Savanna are only checking into the lower 70s, while Rockford, Rochelle, and Janesville are all checking into the upper 70s. Temperatures will then drop down to the upper 50s/lower 60s Tuesday night. After today, we will see a much cooler pattern thanks to a cold front passing later. The remainder of the week, daytime high temperatures will only be in the 70s opposed to the 90s/near 90 the last few days.

Dew points are higher than normal Tuesday afternoon, in the mid to upper 60s in most places. Dew points will decline to a more comfortable level again on Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center’s latest update has decreased the severity across northwest portions of the Stateline now down to a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms this afternoon and evening. The marginal risk includes Jo Daviess, Carroll, Stephenson, Green and Rock Counties. Southeast areas in the Stateline still remain under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5). The slight risk includes southeast parts of Winnebago County, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, McHenry, and Whiteside counties. The SPC also shifted the enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) down to Oklahoma/Texas which is where the better threats of severe weather are. The main threats are strong wind gusts and smaller hail Tuesday evening.

We are already tracking a few scattered showers across the Stateline as of 1pm Tuesday afternoon. There is still a risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday, but this will now fall a little bit later due to the cold front moving a little bit slower than initially anticipated. The window looks to open up around 7pm and threats will diminish after 10-11pm Tuesday night. New rainfall amounts from the system will be about 0.05-0.60” across the Stateline for most areas. The next best chance of widespread showers will hold off until the weekend/next week.

Sustained winds will be between 15-25mph Tuesday afternoon with gusts approaching 35-40mph at times. They will shift to a north northwest direction after midnight Tuesday between 10-15mph and gusts up to 20. The Stateline can still anticipate a windy day Wednesday, but we will not have as high of gusts compared to the last few days.