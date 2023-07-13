Isolated thunderstorms developed Wednesday afternoon and evening, with some of the storms turning severe and prompting tornado warnings. There are no active warnings as of now, but a strong storm that developed in Rock County earlier this evening moved along an old outflow boundary causing it to rotate.

Several reports of funnel clouds and wall clouds were received as the storm was west of Darien, WI. While there have been no reports of the funnel cloud reaching the ground or damage, the storm was fairly persistent as it moved southeast into McHenry County. This prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for McHenry County. The storm continued to show signs of low-level rotation, even though the rotation was weakening, and reports of funnel clouds and wall clouds continued.

While radar does show a few thunderstorms still lingering throughout the region, nothing is severe at the moment. However, a few stronger storms will continue to move through Whiteside County through 10pm. Scattered storms may develop later Thursday night into Friday morning, but severe weather is not expected.