UPDATE: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is now in effect for McHenry and DeKalb counties until 8pm, however, most of the severe storm activity is moving out of the area and towards the Chicago suburbs.

UPDATE: NEW: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Boone, Winnebago, northeast Ogle and northwest Dekalb County until 5:45pm. Storm located near the RFD Airport is moving to the southeast at 30 mph and is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar sized hail

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northeast Green County until 3:45pm. The severe warned storm is located from near Lake Mills to near Cambridge, moving southeast at 25 mph and capable of producing quarter sized hail.

Additional isolated thunderstorms will continue, mostly across southern Wisconsin, through the afternoon. The severe warned storm for northwest Green County has been canceled.