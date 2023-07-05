NEW: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for northeast Winnebago and northwest Boone counties until 3:45pm. This storm was located near Roscoe, moving northeast at 20 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail possible with this storm.

UPDATE: The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING that had been issued for Carroll and Jo Daviess counties has expired, but with the heavy rainfall it is possible that water ponding on some of the local roads has taken place. Very heavy rainfall will continue to remain a threat with any storms this afternoon, especially if storms continue to train ‘move over’ the same locations.

NEW: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for northwest Carroll County and southeastern Jo Daviess County until 2pm. A severe storm capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and penny sized hail continues to slowly move into southern Jo Daviess County. This storm is moving to the northeast at 10 mph. With the slow nature of the storms, very heavy downpours are going to be likely as these storms pass, along with the wind and hail threat. This could cause localized flooding/ponding water.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING remains in effect for northwest Stephenson County until 1:45pm. This storm is moving to the northeast at 20 mph and capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and nickel sized hail.