4:20pm: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for southern McHenry County until 5pm. A severe storm just south of Genoa in DeKalb County is moving to the northeast at 50 mph and capable of producing quarter sized hail. If you’re in the path of the storm, seek shelter immediately.

4:15pm: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is in effect for northeast DeKalb County until 4:45pm. The severe storm is moving just north of Malta to the northeast at 45 mph. Quarter sized hail possible with this storm.

The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for eastern Lee, southeast Ogle, and DeKalb County until 5pm. We’ve received numerous reports of at least penny sized hail as the storm moved through Amboy and Creston. Mothball sized hail (half inch in diameter) reported in Esmond.

3:45PM: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for eastern Lee County, southeast Ogle County, and DeKalb County until 5pm. Storm moving towards eastern Lee County is capable of producing quarter sized hail as it moves northeast at 35 mph. Those in the path of the storm include: Rochelle, Flagg Center, and Sublette. Seek shelter if you’re in the path of the storm.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING remains in effect for Lee County until 4pm. A severe storm located from Eldena, Walton, and East Grove continues to move east at 50 mph. Biggest threat will be quarter sized hail, potentially larger.

This storm will impact Franklin Grove, Amboy, and Sublette very soon. If you’re in the path of the storm, seek shelter until it passes. Strongest core of the storm may actually move right towards Amboy within the next 5-10 mins.