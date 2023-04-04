10:50pm Update: The severe thunderstorm warnings for the area have been expired or canceled, but we continue to monitor a line of thunderstorms moving towards eastern Iowa tonight. This line of storms will continue to pose a severe risk as they move east of Mississippi River early Wednesday morning. Strong winds remain our highest concern. Storm activity should increase after 2am/3am.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING remains in effect for Green and northwest Rock counties until 10:30pm.

The storm did have a history of producing golf ball sized hail in Red Oak and Winslow (Stephenson County) earlier in the evening. There have also been reports of golf ball sized hail in Monroe (Green County).

A warm front is moving north into north-central Illinois where temperatures have warmed into the low 70s north of I-80 but remain in the 50s right near the state line. As the warm front continues to lift north, warm/moist air will continue to fuel widely scattered thunderstorms throughout the evening. The greatest risks continue to be hail and strong winds. This threat will last through midnight, with additional thunderstorms possible early Wednesday morning.