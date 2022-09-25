A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING remains in effect for McHenry County until 7:45pm Sunday. This is for a line of thunderstorms moving into northeast Illinois. However, the strongest part of the storm is currently over Lake County.

This line of thunderstorms is currently moving to the southeast at 55 mph and has had a history of producing wind damage across southeast Wisconsin. Further to the west, additional showers have been moving into north-central Illinois and may be capable of a few stronger wind gusts, as well as heavy downpours. This activity will continue to move to the southeast through 8:30pm. After that, drier skies are expected through the night.