Cooler Stretch Continues:

For those that had any weekend plans, whether that was attending Festa Italiana, the final days of the Ogle County Fair, or just simply with family, the weather cooperated for the most part.

Highs for both Saturday and Sunday topped out in the upper 70s. A two-day stretch in which Rockford hasn’t seen since the first half of June. Monday kicks off with an isolated shower chance as low pressure spirals to our south. As this storm system departs for the Ohio Valley, conditions will dry out into the afternoon. Winds will shift to the north and northwest, which should allow temperatures to warm back around 80°. Skies remain partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures falling briefly into the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday.

Isolated Chance Tuesday:

Not much changes for Tuesday. Models do bring in enough lift and atmospheric juice for a isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. This will be something to watch if you are going to day 1 of the Boone County Fair. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures will peak closer to average in the low 80s.

Boone County Fair:

Towards the middle of the week, our next weather will be taking shape. A warm front draped across the central plains will be the focus for thunderstorm potential, some of which could head our way by the time Wednesday evening rolls around.

Again, there is time for the forecast to change. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s Thursday afternoon as a cold front sinks down from the northern Great Plains. This cold front is shown stalling somewhere near the IL/WI border, then turning into a warm front. This is what we’ll have to monitor for thunderstorm chances Friday afternoon into Friday night. Conditions from there will quiet down for the weekend, with highs peaking in the low 80s.