Temperatures Tuesday afternoon were quite comfortable, warming into the low to mid 80s area wide. Rockford officially reached 85 degrees. West/northwest winds were gusty throughout the afternoon, at times nearing 25 mph, but will continue to decrease throughout the evening. Skies also turned partly cloudy by early afternoon, but are slowly beginning to clear Tuesday evening.

Low pressure in northern Wisconsin has been responsible for showers and thunderstorms throughout much of Tuesday afternoon and evening. And while there has been a slow shift in the rain to the south, the showers have weakened as they move closer to southern Wisconsin. This is likely due to the drier air across northern Illinois. But as the low itself moves south Tuesday night we will gradually see cloud cover increase through the overnight, enough to turn skies partly to mostly cloudy. Even though moisture will be limited, an isolated sprinkle or shower will be possible just before sunrise Wednesday, although coverage will remain very light.

Skies stay partly cloudy during the afternoon Wednesday following a backdoor cold front (front that moves in from the north/northeast). Winds will turn more to the northeast Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rise again into the low to mid 80s. We will see similar conditions during the afternoon Wednesday as we did Tuesday, but there will be a slight increase in instability and moisture which could lead to a very isolated afternoon/evening shower. Skies will clear again Wednesday night with overnight lows dipping into the mid 50s early Thursday.