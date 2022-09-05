The cloud cover stuck around for some Labor Day, but for others the sun was able to shine bright late morning and early afternoon. This helped warm temperatures in a few locations into the upper 70s, while locations under the cloud cover remained in the low 70s.

We are beginning to see the skies clear from east to west Monday evening, with skies expected to remain clear for most of the night. Cloud cover does fill back in, however, early Tuesday starting the day off under a mostly cloudy sky. There may also be some areas of ground fog.

From the clouds, a few very isolated showers are possible during the morning and early afternoon Tuesday as temperatures warm back into the middle to upper 80s. The rain is not expected to be widespread and will remain very, very isolated if it does occur at all. These light showers are in response to moisture lingering around in the atmosphere and weak low pressure passing to our southeast. High pressure is set to settle back in and will turn our skies partly cloudy to mostly sunny, warming temperatures back up slight above average in the low to mid 80s through the end of the week.