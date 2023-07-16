Skies have been clear, although hazy, Sunday afternoon ahead of a cold front that’ll sweep through the Stateline late Sunday night. The smoke and haze did limit temperatures, keeping most in the upper 70s and low 80s, with Rockford reaching 80 degrees.

The hazy skies will continue Sunday night as temperatures gradually dip into the upper 50s and low 60s. A cold front sitting across the Upper Midwest will continue to move south through the evening, reaching the Stateline after 10pm. As it does, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. But with the loss of daytime heating and low instability in the atmosphere the risk for any severe weather looks to remain low.

If any of the storms do grow enough in size and strength, reaching severe limits later tonight, the greatest threats would be strong wind gusts and small hail. This is why most of the Stateline is under a marginal risk for severe weather this evening. Most of the shower/storm activity should be south of the area Monday morning with clearing skies for the afternoon. It’ll be a hazy start to the morning, but some improvements can be expected in both air quality and visibility for the afternoon.