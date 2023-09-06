Cooler Times Ahead:

Well folks, I’d like to congratulate you on making it through another late-summer hot stretch. Thankfully, expansive cloud cover sitting overhead left yesterday’s warm up in the upper 80s. Janesville was the only spot that came in with a 90° high. Ahead of a strong cold front, warm southerly winds have left our temperatures in the low 70s this morning. However, this cold front will be responsible for the enjoyable air that settles in the next few days!

As that cold front passes through, an isolated shower or storm remains possible until sunrise. Once the front has cleared the region, we’ll be left with a decent amount of cloud cover and a cool northwesterly breeze. The combination of the two will significantly limit today’s warm up, leaving most in the low 80s. While a majority of the afternoon and evening hours will be dry, a stray shower can’t be entirely ruled out. Cloud cover aims to stick around into early Thursday, with temperatures falling into the low 60s!

No A/C Weather:

If you thought low 80s sounded good, just wait till we get to Thursday and Friday. With cloud cover sticking around and a cool north to northeast wind in place, highs will only make it to the low 70s. The same goes for Friday.

Significant improvements will also be seen with our overnight lows as they will likely fall into the low 50s by Saturday morning. With high pressure sitting to the north, we can expect a sun-filled start to the weekend with highs near 80°.