We’re not tracking anything at this point this morning, but we finally got some decent rain out of last night’s storms. The Rockford area received right around 1.5″, Rochelle around 1.0″, Sycamore 2.5″, Beloit 0.5″ and Sterling 0.7″.

The first 24 days of June we only had 0.37″, but we’re now up to 1.85″ thanks to last night’s storms and showers. We went form the 4th driest June on record now to the 19th. We’re still nowhere near where we should be though at 4.31″. Southeastern McHenry County has severe drought impacts and the remainder of the Stateline moderate drought impacts. Though we saw heavy rain last night, it tends to “bounce” off of dry soil and it doesn’t really allow it to soak in.

It is going to be a windy day Sunday afternoon with gusts reaching about 25-35 mph. Temperatures are going to be much cooler these next few days compared to the lower 90s we saw yesterday. Sunday temperatures will make it into the upper 70s. To start the work week off, temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. By Tuesday we start to climb back up closer to near normal.