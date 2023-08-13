Temperatures are comfortable in the upper 50s/lower 60s across much of the Stateline early Sunday morning. Though we will warm up today into the mid 80s again, tomorrow is going to be much cooler. We’re forecasting the lower 70s, a few areas could only reach the mid to upper 60s though. We’ve had days in between that were in the mid to upper 70s but the last few times temperatures fell into the lower 70s was July 12th, June 12th, and May 25th.

Though we could likely see a few isolated showers Sunday afternoon and evening the best chance of a more widespread rain still holds off until tomorrow. By mid-morning showers will start to push eastward across the Stateline. This should be the heaviest and most widespread we will see. By Monday afternoon and evening shower coverage will decrease but isolated to scattered showers remain in the forecast.

Conditions will dry up and slowly start to warm back up by Tuesday. We’ll be back into the mid 70s by Tuesday then the lower 80s Wednesday. By next weekend conditions are favorable for a big warm up. We could see well above normal temperatures pushing 90 degrees by Saturday.