It was another beautiful summer afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear out once again Tuesday evening, leaving mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures will dip back into the 50s before reaching the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Skies will remain dry through most of the Wednesday, but showers and isolated thunderstorms are set to return late Wednesday evening. A cold front moving through the Plains and Midwest Wednesday will sink closer to southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Wednesday night. As it does, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Coverage, however, is expected to remain isolated.

The risk for severe weather remains to the northwest Wednesday, and then shifts into Indiana Thursday as the cold front passes. With a slight rise in instability Wednesday night, there may be a storm or two that grows enough in strength to produce some stronger winds, but our overall severe threat remains low.

Rain showers move out Thursday afternoon with highs warming back into the mid 80s. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s through the weekend, warming back into the upper 80s going into next week.