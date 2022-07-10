The majority of Sunday has been dry with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s, but for some a few showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through Sunday evening. These showers are forming along the leading edge of warmer air aloft, as well as with an upper level disturbance.

While most of this activity has weakened as it has moved south, we will see isolated showers and thunderstorms move across south-central Wisconsin and far northern Illinois over the next hour. Areas south of Rockford likely won’t see much, if any, activity through the evening. Brief downpours, along with lightning, are our greatest threats with the storms. Once this wave passes, conditions will remain quiet for most of Sunday evening/night. The continued push of warmer air overnight will help keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s through the start of Monday.