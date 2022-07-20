Skies were mostly clear Wednesday morning but were quick to fill with cloud cover late morning and early afternoon as low pressure continued to spin across the northern Great Lakes. The combination of moisture in the atmosphere, warming temperatures and a weak upper level disturbance rippling through the jet stream were just enough to keep our skies mostly cloudy for a time, but rain free. Rain showers remained well to the north in Wisconsin.

We are beginning to see our skies clear Wednesday evening, but smoke from wildfires well north in Canada has been caught in the jet stream and currently moving into the Midwest. As a result, the sunset Wednesday evening – especially across NW IL – may look a little more hazy/cloudy. That haze may also continue into early Thursday morning.

Winds Thursday will begin to shift to the south, and then southwest, ahead of a cold front that’ll pass through during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s, but dew point temperatures should remain in the mid 60s. This will help keep the heat index temperature close to the actual air temperature. Instability will also increase ahead of the front Thursday which could help produce a widely isolated shower or storm during the mid to late afternoon. Dry air, however, will keep any storm coverage widely isolated and limited. Once the cold front passes a quick moving high pressure system will slide into the region bringing mostly dry skies during the first half of the day Friday before another round of showers and storms move in Friday night.