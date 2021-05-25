Isolated showers/storms Tuesday evening, A little more widespread rain Tuesday night

Temperatures Tuesday warmed into the low to mid 80s before isolated showers moved in early in the afternoon. Since then, those numbers have fallen slightly into the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms developed over parts of northwest Illinois before moving into a little more stable air once crossing over into Wisconsin, weakening quite a bit as a result. Rain showers lifting up from the south will continue to move into Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb counties, possibly reaching Rockford within the next hour.

Ongoing severe weather has been taking place further northwest with severe thunderstorms moving across north-central and central Wisconsin. These storms have formed along a cold front that will move through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois later tonight. We’re also beginning to see the storm activity fill in a little more to the south along the front in Iowa. Our risk for severe weather remains fairly low as the timing of the front (overnight) is not favorable for severe weather. However, there is quite a bit of moisture present in the atmosphere which will allow any shower or storms that do move in overnight to be very efficient rain producers.

While there is a little more steadier rain currently south of Rockford this evening, the majority of us may have to wait until the overnight to receive more widespread rain. Most of the rain/storm activity will be out after 2am/3am, with a lingering shower possible just before sunrise Wednesday. The cold front will then pass Wednesday morning, leaving us with a breezy and mostly clear afternoon.