Showers and storms that are producing frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 50 mph are forming along an outflow boundary. These showers and storms could break up a little bit but it’s likely we will see isolated showers with a few storms across the Stateline Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. Thursday will be dry but cloud cover will stick around. Due to the cold front passing Wednesday afternoon, temperatures are already cooling down out there. Areas like Monroe, Janesville, Galena and Freeport are still in the lower to mid 70s but Rockford, DeKalb, and Rochelle have already fallen into the mid to upper 60s.

It’s not quite as windy as yesterday, but wind gusts range from 15-20 mph in a few locations. Winds will stay fairly gusty through Wednesday night and Thursday. Our wind direction has changed due to the cold front now out of the northwest. This is going to pull in much cooler air over the next few days and it will feel much more fall-like.

Temperatures will be down to the lower 70s Thursday and then we will be back to the mid 70s in a few locations Friday afternoon, which is still below normal. Our average high for this time of year in Rockford is 78 degrees. We will warm back up for the weekend with temperatures near 80 before we will see below normal temperatures take over once again.