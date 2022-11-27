There were heavy showers along I-80 but as the rain traveled further north, they are breaking up across the Stateline. A few pockets of heavy showers are possible but for the most part they are southeast of McHenry County towards Chicago.

Rain will continue through the morning and early afternoon before moving eastward. For areas west of I-39 rain should be done by around 11am. For areas east of I-39 rain will be over by 2-3pm. Much of the area is still abnormally dry so it is good we are seeing showers. So far early Sunday, DeKalb is the only area checking in with 0.03″ the remainder of the area has not picked up any measurable rain yet. For the most part, areas will receive trace amounts but up to a few tenths of an inch is possible south and southeastward of Rockford.

The rain is reducing visibility Sunday morning with DeKalb down to 4 miles of visibility. Freeport and Rochelle as of 6:00am are down to 7 miles and Sterling is at 9. The remainder of the area is at 10 miles, which is full visibility, but showers will continue to obscure visibility through Sunday morning.

Thanks to all of the cloud cover we saw overnight, temperatures were warmer than the previous night, holding in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the most part. Early Sunday morning the Chicago Rockford International Airport is at 40 degrees.

Temperatures will be colder for the second half of the weekend where temperatures will only be in the upper 30s/right near the 40-degree mark Sunday afternoon. Clouds will slowly decrease overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

Winds will be breezy Sunday with gusts around 25-30 mph during the afternoon. Winds will stay fairly breezy with gusts around 15 mph Sunday night. It will stay windy for the majority of the week.

The next chance of rain will be Tuesday into Wednesday. This will start as rain but could transition over to some snow with falling temperatures on Wednesday. Rain will move in Tuesday afternoon, and it will stay wet through Wednesday morning but most precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday will be winter precipitation. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.



Temperatures will be near normal for the start of the work week in the lower to mid 40s on Monday. Tuesday will be much warmer with temperatures in the mid 50s, well above average. The warmup will be brief with a much colder day in the forecast for Wednesday, where temperatures will only be in the mid 30s. Eventually temperatures warm back up into the lower to mid 40s for Friday.