It’s very comfortable right now with temperatures and dew points in the mid to upper 50s for the most part across the Stateline. That all changes VERY quickly. This weekend temperatures will be in the mid 80s, near normal, but by early next week the 90s make a return. Dew points are expected to stay above the 60-degree mark during this upcoming work week, expect very muggy conditions by midweek.

Saturday afternoon and evening there remains a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Nothing should be severe as we head into later today, but we could see some gusty winds and maybe a few stronger storms. Sunday afternoon isolated showers are also in the forecast. We don’t look to break the active pattern for some time. With the heat and humidity returning this week, there’s almost the daily chance for a few showers and storms.

You may notice it’s still a little bit hazy out there. We still have lighter levels of near surface smoke which is reducing our overall air quality across the majority of the area to fall between 50-100, moderate levels. Upper-level smoke is a little bit more prominent especially to our northwest but this is still enough to reduce visibilities, create haze and affect our air quality.

The warmup we’ve been detailing for some time now is here as early as Monday when temperatures return to near 90. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the hottest as we dip into the middle of the week. Make sure to practice heat safety all week.